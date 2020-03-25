https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/book-cover-38869-1.jpeg 1353 953 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Yahya2020-03-25 21:26:502020-03-25 21:26:50Special Salawat of the month of Sha'ban
Special Salawat of the month of Sha’ban
SHAFAQNA-
The month of Sha’ban is really valuable and a lot of our Ahadith point to the significance of this great month. One of the Mustahhabbat that are highly encouraged in this month is a Salawat that has been narrated from Imam Ali Zaynul ‘Abidin. This book is a commentary on Salawat Sha’baniyyah.
Click special_salawat_of_the_month_of_sha039ban to download.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!