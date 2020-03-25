Special Salawat of the month of Sha’ban

Date :Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 | Time : 21:26 |ID: 139059 | Print

The month of Sha’ban is really valuable and a lot of our Ahadith point to the significance of this great month. One of the Mustahhabbat that are highly encouraged in this month is a Salawat that has been narrated from Imam Ali Zaynul ‘Abidin. This book is a commentary on Salawat Sha’baniyyah.

