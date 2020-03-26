https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/download-7.jpg 183 275 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-26 00:02:042020-03-26 00:02:04Video: What is Eid Nowruz and why is it endorsed by Islam?
Video: What is Eid Nowruz and why is it endorsed by Islam?
SHAFAQNA-
Source: Khamenei.ir
Read more from Shafaqna:
Photos: Haftseen of Iranian New Year
Italian musician plays for Iran’s Nowruz New Year in coronavirus days
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!