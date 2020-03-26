Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Palestinians urges intl. pressure on Israel to lift Gaza siege

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: The international community asked by the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip to put pressure on the Israel regime to lift its ongoing land, air, and sea blockade, so that the impoverished coastal sliver can cope with cases of coronavirus infection.

“We raise our voice and ask the whole world to help lift the siege on Gaza to enable it to face the coronavirus pandemic,” Yousef Abu al-Rish, a health ministry official in Gaza, announced in a statement late on Sunday.

He reassured the Gazans that only two cases of the disease were reported, emphasizing that medical teams are fully prepared to deal with the cases.

