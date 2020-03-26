Online campaign reaches 100,000 signatures to lift US sanctions against Iran

SHAFAQNA- The online call for the urgent abolition of medical sanctions against Iran, which began with the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country, soon reached the 100,000th Significant Border with the worthy support of Iranians abroad and formed one of the most successful overseas internet invitations in support of the oppressed Iranian people.



The call hopes that by raising pressure of public opinion on international institutions, encourage these organizations to also put the United States and Europe under pressure to lift or reduce the sanctions and bring beneficial results in support of the Iranian people.

Following this call, other calls were also made in support of the lifting of the sanctions against Iranians by NGOs and other international organizations. It has been announced in recent days that the Swiss banking channel has been activated, and on Tuesday, the UN Human Rights Secretary formally called for a review of sanctions against Iran, as they directly affect the health status and treatment of people exposed or affected by Corona. In Britain, also, a call has begun for parliament to call for the lifting of sanctions on Iran. Although efforts must be made to reach the desired practical result, but the role of public opinion has been well demonstrated so far.

To sign the petition please go to the following link:

https://www.change.org/p/un-who-lift-all-medical-sanctions-now-the-iranian-people-suffering-from-coronavirus