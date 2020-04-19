“Haljan Akhund” Mosque, Kazakhstan’s tourist attraction

SHAFAQNA- Haljan Akhund is a historic Mosque and school in Kazakhstan located in the Sirdariya region of Kazakhstan.

According to IQNA, quoting from the Iranian Cultural Council in Kazakhstan, there are many historical monuments in the “Sirdariya” region of Kazakhstan, one of which is the Mosque-school of Haljan Akhund. In recent years, the municipality of the area has renovated the old building of the Mosque-school and now it has become one of the tourist attractions.

Haljan Akhund has established this Mosque. He received his religious education in the city of Khiva in 1862 and continued his education in Bukhara. In this city, he studied philosophy, law, Sharia, astronomy, mathematics and biology, and at the age of 27 he completed his education, and then at the invitation of one of the Sheikhs he came to the district of Sirdarya and there, he started to teach religious sciences.

Since the Kazakhs were nomadic and interested in agriculture, Haljan also taught agricultural and horticultural in addition to religious sciences. According to experts, this center has helped raise public literacy and awareness. The school was founded in the city of Bukhara, and its construction began in 1902 and was completed in 1922.

The columns and foundations of this building are made of burnt bricks which are very durable. In the former Soviet era, the Mosque-school of the Haljan Akhund was changed its use. Sirderya or Sihoun or Gulzaryan is the second largest river in Central Asia, flowing into Kharazm Lake after passing through southern Kazakhstan.

This text is originally published in Iqna Persian and is translated by Shafaqna English.