What did the holy Quran say about financial help to those who need it?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 245 of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah (SWT) said: “Who will give Allah (SWT) a good loan, which God will increase it for that person many times over? It is God who withholds and God who gives abundantly, and it is to Allah (SWT) that you will return.” Also in Ayah 11 of Surah Al-Hadeed, Allah (SWT) said: “Who will make Allah (SWT) a good loan? God will double it and reward that person generously.”

Therefore, giving loans is a good deed, and helping a person who has sustained losses and is unable to repay the loan, this help is very important and valuable. As Allah (SWT) promised, the reward for such good deed is guaranteed; God will give abundantly to those who help the needy and those who are in desperate situation.