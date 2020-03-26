Part of Iran’s blocked resources by US to be released gradually

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Central Bank of Iran announced the return of a part of the US seized Iranian properties.

According to the head of the Central Bank of Iran, these resources will be used to import basic commodities, drugs and medical equipment and these resources which will be released gradually, will lead to greater mobility in the country to increase the welfare of the people.

Iran’s Central Bank chief Abdul Nasser Hemmati said in a televised announcement that part of Iran’s money improperly blocked by the United States is gradually returning to the country.

“With the efforts of the State Department and the Central Bank, it is possible to release a part of Iran’s blocked resources. These resources are in some of the countries and banks that were in contact with us and were unjustly blocked by the US,” he added.

