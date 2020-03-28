Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine continues to disseminate religious culture in Africa

SHAFAQNA – Imam Hussain (AS): The Division of African Activities at Imam Hussain (A.S) Holy Shrine is one of the important divisions concerned with disseminating the Quranic culture and the teachings of the Ahl Al-Bayt , peace be upon them, in African countries through the establishment of various religious and cultural activities in addition to opening institutions and schools.

Sheikh Ali al-Qarawi, Head of the division, said: “The African Activities Division, affiliated with the General Activities Department, was established in 2018, in order to spread the Quranic culture and the teachings of the Ahlulbayt, peace be upon them, across the African continent, in addition to learning about the actuality of Shia Muslims and discussing the possibility of opening Quranic and religious institutions there, affiliated with the Holy Shrine.”

“In the beginning of its establishment, the division focused on implementing some of the work distributed among the African countries, but the Holy Shrine considered the establishment of a specialized center to include a group of institutions under the name of Warith Al-Anbiya, to be a religious and cultural opening for the principles of Islam and the teachings of the Ahlulbayt. The first officially registered institution was established in Bugiri – Uganda’s second largest city – currently holding many cultural, religious and scientific programs. The second institution was set up in Burkina Faso in the city of Bobo-Dioulasso. We are in the process of opening a modern institution in Bamako, Mali, after completing formal and legal procedures, and it is also under the name of Warith Al-Anbiya,” added Al-Qarawi, noting that there is a future vision for this division to expand the work.