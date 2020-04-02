Date :Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 | Time : 15:34 |ID: 139217 | Print

Iraq: Seyyed Al-Awsiya modern city at disposal for Coronavirus patients

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA – Imam Hussain (AS) : Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine placed Seyyed Al-Awsiya Modern City at the Health Ministry’s disposal.

The General Secretariat of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine has decided to place Seyyed Al-Awsiya Modern City for Pilgrims at the disposal of the Iraqi Ministry of Health

The Holy Shrine said in a statement on March 20, 2020: “Following the directive of the Chief Cleric of Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine, Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Al-Karbalaey, Seyyed Al-Awsiya Modern City for Pilgrims on Karbala-Baghdad Road has been placed at the disposal of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, to be used for quarantine and all preventive supplies and other required care measures for coronavirus patients and their families.” The statement concluded with a prayer for the recovery of all.

You might also like
China Urges Lifting of US Sanctions Against Iran Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Iran-Iraq issued joint statement on strategic cooperation
Why Iraq’s State-Building is a prerequisite for stability in the Middle-East
Overcrowded ferry drowned over 70 people in Iraq
Worshippers who attended a mass religious event in Malaysia being screened after Coronavirus cases spike
The al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine security and service plan in Muharram
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *