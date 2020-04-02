Iraq: Seyyed Al-Awsiya modern city at disposal for Coronavirus patients

SHAFAQNA – Imam Hussain (AS) : Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine placed Seyyed Al-Awsiya Modern City at the Health Ministry’s disposal.



The General Secretariat of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine has decided to place Seyyed Al-Awsiya Modern City for Pilgrims at the disposal of the Iraqi Ministry of Health

The Holy Shrine said in a statement on March 20, 2020: “Following the directive of the Chief Cleric of Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine, Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Al-Karbalaey, Seyyed Al-Awsiya Modern City for Pilgrims on Karbala-Baghdad Road has been placed at the disposal of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, to be used for quarantine and all preventive supplies and other required care measures for coronavirus patients and their families.” The statement concluded with a prayer for the recovery of all.