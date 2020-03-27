Coronavirus: IMN raises concern over Sheikh Zakzaky’s health

SHAFAQNA- At a press conference, members of the Islamic movement in Nigeria have raised concerns over Sheikh Zakzaky’s health at the Kaduna Correctional Facilit amidst COVID-19 Pandemic.

IMN described the prison as unfit to handle the medical condition of Sheikh Zakzaky, who has been incarcerated for over four years. The Islamic Movement said Zakzaky’s wife Zeenat has harmful bullet particles in her stomach and now suffers intermittent nose bleeding, in addition to other serious medical conditions needing urgent medical attention, according to Press TV.

The group said there was the possibility of them contracting the dreaded Coronavirus considering the lack of social distancing at the correctional centre. In a statement on Thursday by Secretary of the Academic Forum of the movement, Abdullahi Musa, said the lives of Zakzaky and wife were in danger.

He said, “While social distancing and staying at home are effective prevention methods for Covid-19, it is very difficult for detainees to be granted such precautions”. “Continued detention of the couple in Kaduna Prison despite this pandemic is really worrisome.”

The statement says Sheikh Zakzaky’s health condition has also continued to deteriorate as he suffers from progressive glaucoma in addition to lead and cadmium in his system which are serious poisons to the body. “He has also been suffering from sleep disorder, recurrent spiking hypertension, recurrent episodes of stroke and just few days ago, his cardiac ischemia and ventricular hypertrophy were found to deteriorate.”

IMN asked the Nigerian Government to release their leader to enable him receive treatment before it gets too late, Sahara Reporters told. Sheikh Zakzaky has been in detention since December 2015 when he was arrested after security forces attacked his home and worship center, killing over 340 of his supporters. For over four years, members of the Islamic movement in Nigeria have been calling for the release of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife.