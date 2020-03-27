Is it Wajib to perform Qosl and enshroud the bodies of those who died of Coronavirus? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about burying the bodies of those who died of Coronavirus.

Question: How to carry out Wajib acts of Salaat, enshrouding, and burial of those who pass away from this world due to Coronavirus?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: If it is possible to prepare and perform Qosl the dead body without fear of harm, and spread of the disease to those present (then, prepare the dead body accordingly); and if it is causing fear and harm, performing Qosl is abandoned, and Tayammom is performed, and if Tayammom is not possible, it is abandoned; of course ways of preventing spread of the disease to the one who performs Qosl and Tayammom must be observed, as well as enshrouding and burial of the dead body. But regarding Salaat for the deceased where there is no possibility of harm or fear; it cannot be cancelled.

In brief, preparing the dead body is obligatory Wajib for all the people and cannot be abandoned, unless there is the possibility of fear and harm; and if there is no fear or harm it is Wajib for them.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA