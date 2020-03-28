Concerns for Queen Elizabeth after Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

SHAFAQNA- “Britain’s Queen Elizabeth remains in good health”, Buckingham Palace said Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed he was tested positive for coronavirus.

News of the Prime Minister tested positive for COVID-19 sparked fears among royal fans the Queen’s could have been exposed by the virus during one of the pair’s weekly meetings. However, Buckingham Palace revealed the Queen hasn’t held a face-to-face with Mr Johnson since March 11.

“The queen last saw the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare,” a palace spokesman said.

Her health, the palace added, remains good and stable.

Buckingham Palace didn’t reveal whether the Queen has been tested for coronavirus or not.

Johnson announced on Twitter he was tested after developing “mild symptoms” that could be linked to the deadly virus.

Taking to the social media platform, the Prime Minister said in a brief video, “Hi folks, I want to bring you up to speed with something happening today. I have developed mild symptoms of coronavirus, that is to say a temperature and a persistent cough and on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer I have taken a test and that has come out positive so I am working from home, I’m self-isolating”, express reported.

The queen, 93, is currently at Windsor Castle, her home to the west of London, with her husband, 98-year-old Prince Philip, and a small staff.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the monarch’s son and heir Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus. He has mild symptoms and is in good health at his home in Scotland, his office said.

Charles last saw the 93-year-old monarch on the morning of March 12 following an investiture, before the earliest time he is likely to have been infectious, a palace spokesman said, Reuters told.