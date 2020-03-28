What is our responsibility towards Imam Hussain’s (AS) uprising?

SHAFAQNA – Although all the blessings of the religion from beliefs and ethics to jurisprudence and rights owe great deal to Imam Hussain’s (AS) uprising; but the pivotal element of this Divine Uprising is seeking justice. Because in the shadow of justice, security, economy, and culture are all secured, also independence and freedom are achieved, as justice is not just religious decrees. To establish social order, Allah (SWT) invited everyone to justice, and the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: If God ordered that I administer justice [1], so that the people feel security; no one oppresses another person, nor deviates from the right path, nor blocks others ways, nor will be oppressed, nor oppresses any one. The purpose of Imam Hussain’s (AS) uprising is for us to recognize each other’s rights, and do not neglect to establish it; and we must recognize others rights [2].

[1] Ayah 15 of Surah Ash-Shura.

[2] Parts of speech by the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli in 2005 (Amol, Iran).