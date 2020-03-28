Intoxicants and Gambling: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:219-220) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:219-220)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Intoxicants and Gambling

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

يَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْخَمْرِ وَالْمَيْسِرِ ۖ قُلْ فِيهِمَا إِثْمٌ كَبِيرٌ وَمَنَافِعُ لِلنَّاسِ وَإِثْمُهُمَا أَكْبَرُ مِن نَّفْعِهِمَا ۗ وَيَسْأَلُونَكَ مَاذَا يُنفِقُونَ قُلِ الْعَفْوَ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ يُبَيِّنُ اللَّـهُ لَكُمُ الْآيَاتِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَفَكَّرُونَ ﴿٢١٩﴾ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ ۗ وَيَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْيَتَامَىٰ ۖ قُلْ إِصْلَاحٌ لَّهُمْ خَيْرٌ ۖ وَإِن تُخَالِطُوهُمْ فَإِخْوَانُكُمْ ۚ وَاللَّـهُ يَعْلَمُ الْمُفْسِدَ مِنَ الْمُصْلِحِ ۚ وَلَوْ شَاءَ اللَّـهُ لَأَعْنَتَكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ اللَّـهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌ ﴿٢٢٠﴾

2:219 They ask you about intoxicants [such as wine] and gambling. Say, “In them is great sin and [yet, some] benefit for people. But their sin is greater than their benefit.” And they ask you what they should spend. Say, “The excess [beyond needs].” Thus, Allah makes clear to you the verses [of revelation] that you might give thought.

2:220 To this world and the Hereafter. And they ask you about orphans. Say, “Improvement for them is best. And if you mix your affairs with theirs – they are your brothers. And Allah knows the corrupter from the amender. And if Allah had willed, He could have put you in difficulty. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise.

Commentary: Verses 2:219-220 cite answers to four questions which people asked the Prophet (SAWA). The first question was about intoxicants (الْخَمْرِ) and the second question was about gambling (الْمَيْسِرِ):

يَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْخَمْرِ وَالْمَيْسِرِ … ﴿٢١٩﴾

2:219 They ask you (O! Prophet) about intoxicants (such as wine) and gambling.

The word Khamr (خَمْر) in the Arabic language means to cover an object. The term khamar (خِمار) is a square of fabric worn as a covering for the head, or a headscarf. Liquor is called Al-Khamar (الْخَمْرِ) since alcoholic beverages obscure logic and reason and prevents the ability to discern between right and wrong, good and evil [Tafseer–e–Namoona, Vol. 2, P. 118].

The word “Yusr” (یُسْر) mean ease. Gambling and games of chance are called Maysir (الْمَيْسِرِ) since some people mistakenly think of gambling as an easy way to gain money. The word Al-azl a m (الْأَزْلَامُ) in verse 5:3 and 5:90 and the word Aql a m (أَقْلَامَ) in verse 3:44 are the particular methods of gambling with arrows and pens, respectively [Al-Mizan, Vol. 2, P. 118].

In response to the first and second questions, the verse states:

… قُلْ فِيهِمَا إِثْمٌ كَبِيرٌ وَمَنَافِعُ لِلنَّاسِ وَإِثْمُهُمَا أَكْبَرُ مِن نَّفْعِهِمَا …﴿٢١٩﴾

2:219 … Say “In them is great sin and [yet, some] benefit for people. But their sin is greater than their benefit.”

The word Ithm (إِثْمٌ) translates to sin. It is an evil that deprives man from attaining goodness and blessings of a good life [Al-Mizan, Vol.2, P.289].

Consumption of liquor leads to the development of chronic diseases and mental health problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, digestive problems, depression, and anxiety. Furthermore, alcohol impairs the faculty of judgment and increases the risk of aggressive behaviors. For this reason, alcoholism is associated with criminal activities and violence.

Consumption of intoxicating substances in the pre-Islamic era was widespread amongst the Bedouin peoples of the Arabian Peninsula. Islam banned its use in stages. In the beginning, the rulings demanded people to be sober only during daily prayers (An-Nisa, 4:43). Later, the Qur’an declared that there is a gross sin, but some benefits, in intoxicants; however, the sinfulness outweighs the benefits (Al-Baqara, 2:219). Eventually, verse 5:90 (Al-Ma’ida) banned the consumption of intoxicant substances.

The third question is about what should spend in charity (مَاذَا يُنفِقُونَ):

… وَيَسْأَلُونَكَ مَاذَا يُنفِقُونَ … ﴿٢١٩﴾

2:219 … And they ask you what they should spend…

This question was also cited in verse 2:215, which the answer was to spend from any “good” in their possession (قُلْ مَا أَنفَقْتُم مِّنْ خَيْرٍ). In this verse, the answer is Al-Aafwa (الْعَفْوَ).

The word Al-Aafwa (الْعَفْوَ) commonly means forgiveness. It implies that the best charity is forgiveness of others faults and shortcomings. The Prophet (SAWA) provided the best example of this during the conquest of Mecca. See the commentary of verse 2:23 for further details.

Other connotations for Al-Aafwa (الْعَفْوَ) are spending from that which we love (Al-Imran, 3:92) and surplus to our legitimate needs (Al-Furgan, 25:56) [Tafseer–e–Namoona, Vol. 2, P. 120].

The verse concludes with the statement:

… كَذَٰلِكَ يُبَيِّنُ اللَّـهُ لَكُمُ الْآيَاتِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَفَكَّرُونَ ﴿٢١٩﴾ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ …. ﴿٢٢٠﴾

2:219 Thus Allah makes clear to you the verses [of revelation] that you might give thought to this world and the Hereafter.

The above verse alludes that although man is obliged to submit to God and His Prophet, he must continuously strive to ponder on the Quran (الْآيَاتِ) so that he could learn the spirit of the God’s commandments and contemplate the consequences of obeying and defying Him in this life and the Hereafter (فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ) [Tafseer–e–Namoona, Vol. 2, P. 122].

The fourth question is about how to take care of orphans. In verse 17:34 (Al-Isra), the Quran cautions people from approaching the wealth and property of an orphan except in the way that is in the best interest of the orphan. Verses 4:2 and 4:10 (An-Nisa) warn those who devour the property of orphans with a blazing fire in the Hereafter.

In those days, the orphans lived together with their guardians. They ate together and shared the same meals. Often, the guardian estimated the cost of living for the orphan, such as food, and deducted from his/her inheritance.

After the revelation of the above verses, 17:34, 4:2 & 10, the guardians became careful in avoiding mixing any properties of the orphan with theirs. Hence, they began to separate their food from the food of the orphan. The orphan’s meal was prepared from his/her inheritance, and during serving food, the orphan ate his own food and the rest of the family had their own food.

Such behavior was unpleasant for both orphan and the guardian. The orphan felt like a stranger in the family, and the guardian went to an additional hardship of caring for the orphan. Hence, people came to the Prophet and sought his advice with regard of how to act with orphans (وَيَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْيَتَامَىٰ), [Tafseer–e–Namoona, Vol. 2, P. 117].

Verse 2:221 was revealed and stated that improving the welfare of orphans and amending their affairs for them (إِصْلَاحٌ لَّهُمْ) is better (خَيْرٌ) than abandoning them out of the fear of doing wrong. Furthermore, there is no sin in intermixing expenses, instead of separating them, as long as mixing expenses is done like mixing expenses of two brothers who live together (فَإِخْوَانُكُمْ). A brother never betrays his brother.

Allah (SWT) knows the person who corruptly intermixes expenses from the person who tries their best to be equitable (وَاللَّـهُ يَعْلَمُ الْمُفْسِدَ مِنَ الْمُصْلِحِ):

… وَيَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْيَتَامَىٰ ۖ قُلْ إِصْلَاحٌ لَّهُمْ خَيْرٌ ۖ وَإِن تُخَالِطُوهُمْ فَإِخْوَانُكُمْ ۚ وَاللَّـهُ يَعْلَمُ الْمُفْسِدَ مِنَ الْمُصْلِحِ ۚ .. ﴿٢٢٠﴾

2:220 … And they ask you about orphans. Say, “Improvement for them is best. And if you mix your affairs with theirs – they are your brothers. And Allah knows the corrupter from the amender.

The above verse lessoned the additional burden for caring for an orphan. The sentence “Had Allah (SWT) willed He could have put people in difficulty” hints at easing the rigorous interpretation of the guardianship law of orphans.

… وَلَوْ شَاءَ اللَّـهُ لَأَعْنَتَكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ اللَّـهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌ ﴿٢٢٠﴾

2:220 … And if Allah had willed, He could have put you in difficulty. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise.

Word-for-Word Translation:

يَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْخَمْرِ وَالْمَيْسِرِ ۖ قُلْ فِيهِمَا إِثْمٌ كَبِيرٌ وَمَنَافِعُ لِلنَّاسِ وَإِثْمُهُمَا أَكْبَرُ مِن نَّفْعِهِمَا ۗ وَيَسْأَلُونَكَ مَاذَا يُنفِقُونَ قُلِ الْعَفْوَ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ يُبَيِّنُ اللَّـهُ لَكُمُ الْآيَاتِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَفَكَّرُونَ ﴿٢١٩﴾ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ ۗ وَيَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْيَتَامَىٰ ۖ قُلْ إِصْلَاحٌ لَّهُمْ خَيْرٌ ۖ وَإِن تُخَالِطُوهُمْ فَإِخْوَانُكُمْ ۚ وَاللَّـهُ يَعْلَمُ الْمُفْسِدَ مِنَ الْمُصْلِحِ ۚ وَلَوْ شَاءَ اللَّـهُ لَأَعْنَتَكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ اللَّـهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌ ﴿٢٢٠﴾

2:219 [يَسْأَلُونَكَ] They ask you [عَنِ] about [الْخَمْرِ] the intoxicants [وَالْمَيْسِرِ] and the game of chance [قُلْ] Say [فِيهِمَا] in both of them [إِثْمٌ] is a sin [كَبِيرٌ] great [وَمَنَافِعُ] and some benefits [لِلنَّاسِ] for the people [وَإِثْمُهُمَا] But sin of both of them [أَكْبَرُ] is greater [مِن] than [نَّفْعِهِمَا] the benefits of the two. [وَيَسْأَلُونَكَ] And they ask you [مَاذَا] what [يُنفِقُونَ] they should spend [قُلِ] Say [الْعَفْوَ] the surplus [كَذَٰلِكَ] Thus [يُبَيِّنُ] makes clear [اللَّـهُ] Allah [لَكُمُ] to you [الْآيَاتِ] the verses [لَعَلَّكُمْ] s that you may [تَتَفَكَّرُونَ] ponder

2:220 [فِي] concerning [الدُّنْيَا] the world [وَالْآخِرَةِ] and the Hereafter [وَيَسْأَلُونَكَ] They ask you [عَنِ] about[الْيَتَامَىٰ ] the orphans [قُلْ] Say [إِصْلَاحٌ] setting right their affairs [لَّهُمْ] for them [خَيْرٌ] is best [وَإِن] And if [تُخَالِطُوهُمْ] you mix (your expenses) [فَإِخْوَانُكُمْ] them they are your brothers [وَاللَّـهُ] And Allah [يَعْلَمُ] knows [الْمُفْسِدَ] the corrupter [مِنَ] from [الْمُصْلِحِ] the amender [وَلَوْ] And if [شَاءَ] had willed [اللَّـهُ] Allah [لَأَعْنَتَكُمْ] surely He (could have) put you in difficulties [إِنَّ] Indeed [اللَّـهَ] Allah [عَزِيزٌ] is All-Mighty [حَكِيمٌ] All-Wise.

Appendix-1 Verses related to banning intoxicant substances

In the beginning, the rulings demanded people to be sober only during daily prayers:

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَقْرَبُوا الصَّلَاةَ وَأَنتُمْ سُكَارَىٰ حَتَّىٰ تَعْلَمُوا مَا تَقُولُونَ ….. ﴿٤٣﴾

4:43 O you who have faith! Do not approach prayer when you are intoxicated, (not) until you know what you are saying.

Later, the Qur’an declared that there is gross sin, but some benefits, in intoxicants. But, the sinfulness outweighs the benefits[1]:

يَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْخَمْرِ وَالْمَيْسِرِ قُلْ فِيهِمَا إِثْمٌ كَبِيرٌ وَمَنَافِعُ لِلنَّاسِ وَإِثْمُهُمَا أَكْبَرُ مِن نَّفْعِهِمَا …….﴿٢١٩﴾

2:219 They ask you about intoxicants and gambling. Say, “There is gross sin in them, and some benefits for people, but their sinfulness outweighs their benefit.”…

Eventually, a verse was revealed that stated all intoxicants are abominations of Shaitan’s acts and ordained believers to abstain from their use entirely[2]:

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنَّمَا الْخَمْرُ وَالْمَيْسِرُ وَالْأَنصَابُ وَالْأَزْلَامُ رِجْسٌ مِّنْ عَمَلِ الشَّيْطَانِ فَاجْتَنِبُوهُ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُونَ ﴿٩٠﴾

5:90 O you who believe! Intoxicants, gambling, idolatry, and divination are abominations of Shaitan’s doing. Avoid them, so that you may prosper.

Appendix-1 Verses related to charity

وَالَّذِينَ إِذَا أَنفَقُوا لَمْ يُسْرِفُوا وَلَمْ يَقْتُرُوا وَكَانَ بَيْنَ ذَٰلِكَ قَوَامًا ﴿٦٧﴾

25:67 And [they are] those who, when they spend, do so not excessively or sparingly but are ever, between that, [justly] moderate

لَن تَنَالُوا الْبِرَّ حَتَّىٰ تُنفِقُوا مِمَّا تُحِبُّونَ ۚ وَمَا تُنفِقُوا مِن شَيْءٍ فَإِنَّ اللَّـهَ بِهِ عَلِيمٌ ﴿٩٢﴾

3:92 Never will you attain the good [reward] until you spend [in the way of Allah] from that which you love. And whatever you spend – indeed, Allah is Knowing of it.

Appendix-Verses cautioning approaching unjustly properties of an orphan

وَلَا تَقْرَبُوا مَالَ الْيَتِيمِ إِلَّا بِالَّتِي هِيَ أَحْسَنُ حَتَّىٰ يَبْلُغَ أَشُدَّهُ ۚ وَأَوْفُوا بِالْعَهْدِ ۖ إِنَّ الْعَهْدَ كَانَ مَسْئُولًا ﴿٣٤﴾

17:34 And do not approach the property of an orphan, except in the way that is best, until he reaches maturity. And fulfill [every] commitment. Indeed, the commitment is ever [that about which one will be] questioned.

وَآتُوا الْيَتَامَىٰ أَمْوَالَهُمْ ۖ وَلَا تَتَبَدَّلُوا الْخَبِيثَ بِالطَّيِّبِ ۖ وَلَا تَأْكُلُوا أَمْوَالَهُمْ إِلَىٰ أَمْوَالِكُمْ ۚ إِنَّهُ كَانَ حُوبًا كَبِيرًا ﴿٢﴾

4:2 And give to the orphans their properties and do not substitute the defective [of your own] for the good [of theirs]. And do not consume their properties into your own. Indeed, that is ever a great sin.

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يَأْكُلُونَ أَمْوَالَ الْيَتَامَىٰ ظُلْمًا إِنَّمَا يَأْكُلُونَ فِي بُطُونِهِمْ نَارًا ۖ وَسَيَصْلَوْنَ سَعِيرًا ﴿١٠﴾

4:10 Indeed, those who devour the property of orphans unjustly are only consuming into their bellies fire. And they will be burned in a Blaze.

[1] Al-Baqara, 2:219

[2] Al-Ma’ida, 5:90