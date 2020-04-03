Muslims charities worldwide help those in need during Coronavirus outbreak

SHAFAQNA | By Nasibeh Yazdani: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has affected the entire world, many Muslim charities and organizations worldwide do what they can to help those in need.

Some Mosques and Islamic centres across the US have taken the initiative to help the most needy in society. Penny Appeal USA and CelebrateMercy are working with the Islamic Center of New York University to ensure struggling families, regardless of their religious affiliations, are able to ride out the crisis. “This is a core aspect of our faith – to be a mercy to everyone,” Tarek el-Messidi, the founder of CelebrateMercy, told Middle East Eye.

“One of the prophetic traditions that really inspired this campaign is the one that says the most beloved people for God are those who benefit people the most.” Messidi said he hopes that the fundraising campaign will continue for as long as the pandemic continues, and that the organizations are able to continue to provide services to the needy. MakeSpace, a non-profit, has begun gathering volunteers to deliver groceries, help with child care and provide other community needs.

“Our organisation was started to serve the community’s needs through spiritual guidance and service,” Omar Nassimi, the program manager at MakeSpace. “So when this crisis broke out, we knew that so many people were going to be negatively affected. We started this service to bring the community together in order to help each other in this difficult time. We see this as our responsibility according to our faith.”

The Dar al-Hijrah mosque is conducting a similar initiative for those in the Virginia area, beginning a weekly food bank service. The mosque has also set up a drive-through service to protect the sick, elderly and immuno compromised from directly contacting others.

Members of the New Jersey chapter of the Islamic Council of North America (ICNA) Relief were among those who rushed to help the elderly and needy at this difficult time. The Muslim community and volunteers prepared bags for those in need distributing them in New Jersey. “Today staff and volunteers gave out 1,320 lbs of food and hygiene items such as toilet paper, soap, bread, cereal, and other edible items. ICNA Relief NJ made 220 bags for those in need,” New Jersey ICNA Relief said on Facebook.

Members of the Islamic Center of Naperville Youth also posted a message on Facebook that they will be delivering groceries and medications to senior citizens. “The elderly can’t go outside of the house. Why not help so many of our neighbors?” Azam Mohammed told Chicago Tribune.

The initiative started when the Islamic Center of Naperville Youth posted a message on Facebook March 16 extending free home delivery for seniors in the Naperville area who are physically unable to shop or choose to self-isolate. Since then, similar programs popped up at Islamic centers across the Midwest, in part because of the work of the Naperville group. ICN Youth said it received requests from Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, Islam Religion Guardian mentioned. In Indiana, a local Islamic center has been offering free pizza to families in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Muslims up and down the UK are mobilizing to support their communities

The owners of one convenience store in Scotland stepped up, giving away free coronavirus ‘survival’ packs. And in south London, a local Muslim youth group are also working to provide for the needy, Press TV told. The Muslim owners of a cornershop in Scotland gave out free kits to customers over the age of 65; and this includes face-masks, antibacterial hand gel, and cleaning wipes. Australian Shia Muslim family convert their restaurant to a free food distribution center for those in need.

Hussein Faraj, owner of a small shop in one of the suburbs in Sydney began giving free food, as coronavirus came in for its bite. Initially, Hussein would feed the local elderly and isolated. Then two days were also set aside for pretty much anyone else who stops to ask him for a feed.

He says: “As long as people need support, we’ll be here to help out; I don’t know how much we can help, but whatever we’ve got, we’ll be able to help”.

“Helping Neighbours”: A Muslim Youth group new coronavirus initiative in Canada



In Canada, a Muslim charity also launched an appeal to provide hygiene kits to vulnerable people in the community. A Muslim Youth group also launched a new initiative called “Neighbourhood Helper” to help Canadians who need assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. The new website states “Just because you’re self isolating doesn’t mean you’re alone, we’re here to serve.” Through this program Muslim youth will be connected with Canadians who need help picking up groceries, filling prescriptions and overall moral support. The program launched on March 24th and will continue until there is no longer a need for it, Cambridge Times reported.

Malaysia: Presma launches campaign to provide food boxes for the needy

The Malaysian Indian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) has launched a campaign to provide food boxes known as “gerobok rezeki” at restaurants to help ease hardship during the movement control order (MCO) period. The food boxes will store items such as rice, cooking oil, flour, eggs, and instant noodles, which will be distributed to the lower income group and those most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Presma president Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan said the move was part of its corporate social responsibility after the extension of the MCO until April 14. “The campaign takes into consideration safety and social distancing during the distribution process,” he said in a statement, according to The Star. “During the MCO period, it is a must for all to not be selfish and double efforts to stop the pandemic by working together,” he said.