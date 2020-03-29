Russia : Coronavirus outbreak in Iran intensified by US sanctions

At her weekly press briefing held via a video conference on Friday afternoon, Zakharova called for lifting of anti-Iran sanctions as soon as possible.

To large extent, outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Iran is artificial as the country is currently witnessing unprecedented economic and political pressures from the US, the spokesperson said.

Censuring the US for making anti-Iran remarks, Zakharova said they are out of the ethical framework and far from legal principles as well.

From long time ago, Russia has been after removal of the US inhuman sanctions which have created obstacles to governments’ efforts to effectively fight the coronavirus.

In recent weeks, Russian officials have repeatedly called on the United States to lift anti-Iran sanctions.

In related development, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Thursday (March 26) for relief of sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic which have infected near 600,000 across the world and killed over 27,000 worldwide.

President Putin made the remarks through a video conference at the G20 Summit, stressing that the sanctions relief is a question “of life and death.”

Iranian officials have already said that the US sanctions are against humanity and pose dangerous threats to the health situation of the entire international community.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected thousands of people across the world, while over 27,000 have been killed.

More than 32,000 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, while the virus has killed over 2,300 Iranians.