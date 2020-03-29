Why is it necessary for the believer to repent before the holy Month of Ramadhan?

SHAFAQNA – In days left to the Month of Ramadhan, think about yourself, reform yourself, and pay attention to Allah (SWT). Repent from your inappropriate behaviour; and God forbid, if you have committed a sin, repent before the Month of Ramadhan. Let your tongue get used to Munajaat (supplication). Never in the Month of Ramadhan, commit backbiting, accusing others, or any other sins; and do not get contaminated with sins in the presence of the Almighty. At least act upon the basic etiquette of fasting by keeping away your eyes, ears, and tongue from sins. From now on, protect your tongue from backbiting, accusation, gossip, and lies; Throw out jealousy, hatred, and other satanic characteristics from your heart [1].

