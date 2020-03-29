https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/palestine-1.jpg 365 650 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-29 10:59:312020-03-29 10:59:31Palestine seeks medical supplies to fight Coronavirus
Palestine seeks medical supplies to fight Coronavirus
SHAFAQNA- Press TV: The Palestinian Authority has submitted a request to several countries for medical supplies, including diagnostic test kits, as it is struggling to cope with the rising cases of COVID-19 with its limited resources and weak healthcare system, an official said.
“There is a serious shortage of medical supplies, including test kits and sets, to combat the virus in Palestinian territories,” Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs of the Palestinian Authority, said in a brief press statement on Thursday.
“Intensive efforts are made by contacting several countries to bring the needed test kits” to Palestine, he added.
