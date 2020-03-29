Kashmir ill-equipped to to deal with to fight against this Pandemic

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: War-torn Kashmir is ill-equipped to fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Decades of conflict in Indian-controlled Kashmir has taken a heavy toll on the region, including its healthcare sector. With poor healthcare facilities and services, the residents here are facing a state of utmost chaos. The region reported its first death of the coronavirus on March 26th. Nearly a dozen people have tested positive for the pandemic so far.

Medical authorities in Kashmir have repeatedly issued warnings asking people with recent travel histories and symptoms to report to the nearest healthcare centers. However, the delay in response has resulted in an uptick in the figures.

According to medical sources, hospitals in Kashmir not only lack the required facilities but also face shortages of medics and paramedics.

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown continues to be in place with security forces and police officials guarding the streets and warning people to stay indoors.

The administration in Kashmir is taking more precautions and strict measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 since it is well aware that the region with a population of nearly seven million people has only 97 ventilators at its disposal and many of them already malfunction.

The closure of road links and air travel in and out of Kashmir since earlier this week has raised hopes of containing the coronavirus in the region. The authorities are now calling on the people to cooperate and observe social distancing to stop the spread. However, it is a testing time for humanity. Many are recommending to ’stay put’, saying that this, too, shall pass.