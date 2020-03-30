Petition: Medical Scientific Associations of Iran requests UN to abolish US sanctions amid Corona crisis

SHAFAQNA- Medical scientific Associations of Iran in a letter to Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, requested UN to abolish US sanctions against Iran amid Corona crisis.



In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

March ,25,2020

To His Excellency

Mr. Antonio Guterres

Secretary-General of the United Nations;

As the Secretary General, you are among the few most prominent and influential characters globally, who are fully observant upon world events. Our country Iran as a developing country should be highly considered in your perspective due to the special situations.

The so-called ‘debilitating sanctions’ unilaterally imposed after withdrawal of United States from the Nuclear Deal or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCOPA), have deliberately targeted our patients, healthcare sectors and healthcare providers.

The common people and patients in Iran were suffering from shortage of medical equipments and drugs prior to Covid-19 Pandemic, mostly because of those unilateral sanctions and disconnection with the international banking system.

The Covid-19 crisis in Iran, so far has only been partially restrained due to daily efforts, sacrifice and sadly losing, many physicians, nurses and healthcare experts, despite the lack of adequate resources.

The debiliating sanctions of Iran in this global crisis, has exposed the medical community and the people to great human casualties.

It goes without saying, harnessing covid-19 pandemic needs a global and unified collaboration.

Medical scientific associations of Iran established through the free election of representatives from close to 169 medical dental and pharmaceutical associations, is the most independent and in other words the most non-governmental official body of the Iranian Medical Society.

In this regard, we urgently and respectfully request his Excellency and United Nations, to abide, abolish or otherwise modify sanctions against Iran, and unblock the country’s financial resources, which are our nation’s strategic reserves during this crisis, in a manner consistent with the Charter of Human Rights and other treaties and resolutions, in order to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Medical Scientific Associations of Iran

