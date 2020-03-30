https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/imam-hussain7.jpg 206 245 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-03-30 10:35:002020-03-30 10:35:00In what circumstances one can ask for help from other people?
In what circumstances one can ask for help from other people?
SHAFAQNA – A man came to Imam Hussain (AS) with a request, and Imam (AS) said: Requests are not allowed except in three cases.
- To pay fine and heavy debts and loans
- For serious poverty and deprivation
- Paying for Diyeh (atonement), blood money, serious damages
That man said: I have come for one of these three requests, and Imam Hussain (AS) ordered to pay that man 100 Dinars [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 118.
