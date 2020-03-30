Date :Monday, March 30th, 2020 | Time : 10:35 |ID: 139488 | Print

In what circumstances one can ask for help from other people?

SHAFAQNA – A man came to Imam Hussain (AS) with a request, and Imam (AS) said: Requests are not allowed except in three cases.

  1. To pay fine and heavy debts and loans
  2. For serious poverty and deprivation
  3. Paying for Diyeh (atonement), blood money, serious damages

That man said: I have come for one of these three requests, and Imam Hussain (AS) ordered to pay that man 100 Dinars [1].

