Iran offers same anti-Coronavirus health services to foreign nationals

Iran is now hosting a population of over three million foreigners and Razavi Khorasan ranks first with regard to accepting foreign nationals.

Based on the official statistics, some 320,000 foreign immigrants are now living in Razavi Khorasan.

Since the beginning of the outbreak of the coronavirus, all foreign nationals have enjoyed preventive medical services with no discrimination.

Speaking to IRNA, head of department of disease prevention at Mashhad University of Medical Sciences Mohammad Jafar Sadeqi said medial and hospital services is with regard to fighting coronavirus is equal for Iranians and foreign nationals.

He noted that all these services are now free for Iranians and foreigners.

He went on to say that 19 medical staff including doctors, nurses, midwives and screening officials are from Afghanistan who are working with Mashad University.

Meanwhile, the managing director of foreign nationals and immigrants office of Razavi Khorasan said unfortunately some foreign media promoted targeted and false media hype claiming that no services are presented to foreign nationals in Iran.

He added that Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have had good cooperation with Iranian Health Ministry based on a MoU.

Doctors Without Borders have been working with Iran with regard to Hepatitis and HIV for six years to cure Afghan and Pakistani nationals.

Earlier, head of Iran’s Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said that the capacity of Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) will be used to serve foreign nationals in Iran.

He added that Doctors Without Borders are now in Iran and have visited health facilities in the country.

If they wish, we can offer areas in which foreign nationals need help, he noted.

He went on to say that Iran suggests MSF to give services to eastern provinces.

Jahanpour said on Sunday that 12,391 people out of a total of 38,309 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 2,640 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.