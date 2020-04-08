“Quran tells us there is always hardship with ease”/interview with Quran Researcher, Sayyed Rehan Naqvi

SHAFAQNA- “The Holy Quran tells us that there is always hardship with ease and that Allah (swt) created man into hardship”.

Sayyed Rehan Naqvi is a Pakistani-Norwegian scientist-turned-theologian and researcher of the Quran.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaqna, Sayyed Rehan Naqvi explains about Islam in Scandinavia.

Shafaqna: Would you please introduce yourself to our readers?

Rehan Naqvi: My name is Sayyed Rehan Naqvi. I am a scientist-turned-theologian and researcher of the Quran. I was born in 1978 in Taxila and spent my childhood and early youth in different places in Pakistan. Later, I emigrated to Sweden and then Norway – a country I eventually decided to make my new home. Hence, I identify myself as Pakistani-Norwegian. I currently reside in the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

Shafaqna: Could you please tell us about your scientific and Islamic studies and religious activities?

Rehan Naqvi: Initially, I started my career as a mechanical engineer. I did a Master’s in Sustainable Energy Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm, Sweden. After that, I became interested in climate change mitigation measures and did a PhD at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim, Norway. My dissertation was on a novel technology to capture CO2 from thermal power plants as a climate change mitigation measure. Over all, I worked in the field of Carbon capture for about a decade. Before turning into a full-time theologian, I also studied multimedia journalism from Nord University, Norway and International relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science. I also have some experience of working as a freelance broadcast journalist.

However, now I spend time on theology and Quranic research, and religious public speaking. I independently studied the works of several scholars on different subjects including the exegesis of the Quran, Islamic Philosophy, Islamic Gnosis (Irfan), and Islamic Ethics. Eventually I changed my career. I followed a Bachelor’s and a Master’s programme from Al-Mustafa International University specialising in Quranic exegesis. In addition to the formal theological education, during my regular visits to Qom, I have attended the lessons on ethics, philosophy, and exegesis by different teachers in Qom. For example, for a period of time, I have attended the lessons on exegesis of the Quran by the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli.

As regards my religious activities, I started giving religious lectures and reciting eulogies about three years ago. I decided to do this exclusively in English in an effort to bring people of different ethnicities together and also to make my lectures more accessible to the youth. I usually focus on the Aqa’id and Akhlaq and of course the Holy Quran.

Shafaqna: How did it happen that you turned from science to theology? What changes took place in your life?

Rehan Naqvi: Soon after I completed my PhD, I was head-hunted by Royal Dutch Shell plc. Instead of hiring me as a graduate, they offered me the position of Senior Process Engineer- CO2. This was perhaps because in those days there were very few specialists of CO2 capture. I was one of the very few who had a PhD in this field. It was a dynamic position and I enjoyed working for Shell, which is one of the largest and the best transnational corporations to work for. I worked for Shell for several years in different locations. It was during those years that I had a spiritual awakening. I realised that this was not what I wanted to do for the rest of my life, or the next 35 years or so, until I retire.

I also realised that this was not a career in which I could make a difference. At the same time, certain things happened in my life that made me interested in the questions related to existence and the Divine scheme of things. This led me to become interested in the deeper meanings of the faith I had simply inherited and the Quran, which I either did not recite on a regular basis or when I recited it, I only parroted it without paying much attention to its meanings and messages. In short, Allah the Almighty led me to this path and I cannot thank Him enough for this blessing.

Shafaqna: How do you define the relationship between Islam and science?

Rehan Naqvi: Some people, in particular anti-Islam or anti-religion people, claim that Islam and science are mutually exclusive. On the other hand, there are those Muslims who try to prove God and validate Islam and the Quran on the basis of science. Although I am convinced that there is no contradiction between science and Islam, I strongly oppose the idea of mixing the two. Since I am a scientist-turned-theologian, I appreciate both science and theology. However, the two have completely different domains. Science deals only with those things which can be sensed, measured, and quantified. On the other hand, the key element in faith is to believe in the existence of beings that cannot be sensed with the physical senses.

One cannot see and touch God. One cannot see Barzakh, heaven, hell, angels etc. With naked eyes. Science is a tool that can be used to make this world a better place as well as to discover the secrets of the universe. If one learns science or applied science to benefit the humanity and to marvel at the wonders of the Creator, it turns into a religious knowledge. If someone uses theology to earn this world, it turns into a “worldly” knowledge. So, in short, science and Islam are not mutually exclusive. However, trying to validate the Quran on the basis of scientific theories many of which turn out to be subject to change is a disgrace to the Holy Scripture, in my point of view.

Shafaqna: What are the most important teachings of the Holy Quran in your view?

Rehan Naqvi: The most important teachings of the Quran are Tawhid and Taqwa. If we take a closer look at different messages of the Quran, it becomes evident that after Tawhid, Taqwa is the central theme of the Quran. In fact, several exegetes belonging to different Islamic schools of thought believe that the very last verse that was revealed to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is about Taqwa. It is verse 281 of Surat Al-Baqarah: “And beware [Ittaqu] of a day in which you will be brought back to Allah. Then every soul shall be recompensed fully for what it has earned, and they will not be wronged.” Also, Taqwa itself is rooted in Tawhid. Moreover, a strong belief in One God depends on reflection and the use of intellect (Aql). Throughout the different chapters of the Quran, Allah (swt) calls us to use the Aql and reflect on His signs. If we do that, we will inevitably have a strong Tawhid and Taqwa.

Shafaqna: How much Islam and the Quran is known among European people?

Rehan Naqvi: Unfortunately, still members of the majority society in different European countries know very little about Islam and the Quran. Most of their knowledge about Islam and the Quran is on the basis of the media. Also, although many Muslim organisations in Europe have started to reach out to the majority society, a lot more needs to be done to introduce the true teachings of Islam and the Quran to members of the majority society. There is definitely a need for dedicated Da’wah programmes. However, what is also needed is that the members of our communities – who have inherited their faith from their parents – are taught about the fundamental beliefs of Islam and the Quran. Sadly, in many Islamic centres we still do not have dedicated programmes to teach the fundamentals of Islam and the meanings of the Quran in depth. After all, charity begins at home.

Shafaqna: How do you introduce Islam to Western people?

Rehan Naqvi: Well, Western people is a very generic term. Nowadays, Western people includes all sorts of people: converts to Islam, Christians, Jews, fourth or fifth generation Muslims, atheists whose parents were Muslims, people of mix ethnicities etc. For every group, there has to be a different strategy. For example, to the Christians and the Jews we cannot use exactly the same methods of introducing Islam as to the atheists who have not heard of Islam or to those atheists who have left Islam. Also, we need to have a clear vision what is the purpose of introducing Islam. Is it to create inter-faith harmony, is it to convert people to Islam, or is it simply to make our presence felt in the society and to dispel the misconceptions about Muslims and Islam. In short, it requires tailor-made solutions depending on the target group and the aim of introducing Islam to that group.

Shafaqna: How human beings, Muslims or non-Muslims, can benefit from the Holy Qur’an in the social and personal life?

Rehan Naqvi: Anyone and everyone can benefit from the Quran in their social and personal life. In the Holy Quran, several times Allah (swt) addresses mankind and it has several universal messages. The Quranic teachings – implicit and explicit – that one can implement in one’s social life include respect for mankind, anti-racism, justice, sustainability, repelling evil with good, speaking the truth, being just even to one’s enemies, fair conduct in business and trade, maintaining the ties of kinship, and so on. These are only a few examples. There are many more teachings relevant for our social life.

As regards personal life, the Quran is full of teachings that can give us hope in times of distress and despair. These teachings include reliance on Allah (SWT), always having trust in Him, and never being in despair of His mercy. Moreover, the Qur’an also tells us that there is always hardship with ease and that Allah (swt) created man into hardship. These are the messages that make us realise the reality of this life and this world. Moreover, the Quran calls us to use our intellect (Aql), ponder, and reflect, which is a pre-requisite for finding peace at heart. In my point of view, anyone who reads the Quran with an open heart, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, will find messages that will give him or her peace of heart.

Shafaqna: Do you have any information about the Shia community in Scandinavia to share with us? Their living conditions and their challenges?

Rehan Naqvi: The three main centres of the Scandinavian Shia Muslims are Oslo, Stockholm, and Copenhagen. Alhamdulillah, they are big centres and mosques managed by Shia Muslims in these cities. There are also smaller communities in other Scandinavian cities such as in Bergen, Drammen, Kristiansand, Trondheim, and even beyond the polar circle in Tromsø in Norway and in Gothenburg, Trollhättan, and Malmö in Sweden. Also, there are smaller communities in Denmark other than in Copenhagen. Although Finland is not officially Scandinavia it is usually counted together with Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. In Finland, there is a Shia Muslim community in Helsinki and also in Turku/Åbo. I

n Europe, except the UK, Scandinavian Muslims are in general well-settled and well-integrated. In Oslo alone, we have about a dozen Islamic centre and one purpose-built mosque, the Tawhid Mosque, managed by Shia Muslims. Moreover, in Oslo, at least three Islamic centres organise the lectures during the first ten days of Muharram in the Norwegian language. In fact, the Norwegian programme at the Tawhid Mosque is attended by hundreds of people of different ethnicities. It is a beautiful scene. We are growing out of ethnocentric Islamic centres, Alhamdulillah. Similarly, in Stockholm, Imam Ali Mosque organises programmes in Swedish, English, and other languages. In Copenhagen too, Imam Ali Mosque organises programmes in Danish.

In Oslo, Stockholm, and Copenhagen there are Shia Muslim scholars who are born and brought up in those cities and understand the Islamic theology as well as those societies. With the passage of time, more and more centres are focusing on the youth and organising programmes in the local languages. We do have some challenges though. There are still some individuals who are avert to the idea of multi-ethnic and multicultural mosques and insist of organising and managing the Islamic centres the way they were organised in the 1970s or 1980s. But overall, most centres are inclusive and open to the idea of organising programmes in different languages so that no one feels excluded. This is the way to go.

Shafaqna: How much do you think Western youth are ready to embrace Islam? How can Islam promote their quality of life?

Rehan Naqvi: Although I have studied and worked with several people from Canada and the USA and been in that part of the world several times, I have never lived there. Therefore, I am not in a position to give an opinion about the non-Muslim youth in North America. As regards to Europe, what I see is that the youth in general are avert to religion. Sadly, this also includes many Muslim youth. Therefore, I would not say that the non-Muslim youth are ready to embrace Islam. They might be looking for meaning and purpose of life. They might be looking for peace at heart. However, this is something many Western Muslim youth are also struggling with. We see that they are turning to new age gurus and motivational speakers to look for solutions to their problems. Those gurus do not necessarily promote monotheism, although some of them do speak about God. The point is that many Western youth, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, need to be introduced to the in-depth meanings behind the Islamic beliefs.

If we do that, there is a greater chance that they would become interested in truly embracing Islam: Muslim youth would embrace it wilfully instead of only inheriting it and non-Muslim youth would convert to Islam – the Islam as taught by the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them). Being a true Muslim definitely improves one’s quality of life. Being a true Muslim means having peace at heart, which is the recipe for happiness. Being a true Muslim also keeps one away from the evils such as drugs, alcohol, and silly parties and that kind of stuff, which apparently looks like fun but often results in regrets. On a more fundamental level, adhering to the Islamic principles and rules, one can lead life in a good, hygienic way. All the rules set by Allah (swt) are there for our benefit and definitely improve the quality of life. However, this is something we, who are born and brought up as Muslims, need to learn first before we can convince others of this fact.