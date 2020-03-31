Are calamities the result of imprudence or Divine Tests? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about calamities.

Question: Are calamities, sufferings, and difficulties the result of our sins or Divine Tests?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: (Brief answer): According to Ayahs and Hadiths (narrations), and other investigations, various difficulties which come to the human beings, have different philosophies that some of them are: Divine Test, Kaffarah (atonement) and purification (Tat’heer) from sins, and some of them are the result of imprudence and negligence of the human beings in life.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA