https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Ayat-Makarem-1.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-03-31 10:17:492020-03-31 10:17:49Are calamities the result of imprudence or Divine Tests? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
Are calamities the result of imprudence or Divine Tests? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about calamities.
Question: Are calamities, sufferings, and difficulties the result of our sins or Divine Tests?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: (Brief answer): According to Ayahs and Hadiths (narrations), and other investigations, various difficulties which come to the human beings, have different philosophies that some of them are: Divine Test, Kaffarah (atonement) and purification (Tat’heer) from sins, and some of them are the result of imprudence and negligence of the human beings in life.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!