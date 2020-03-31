What are the conditions for Jihad according to Imam Sajjad (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – Ibaad Basri met Imam Sajjad (AS) on his way to Hajj and asked: Have you left Jihad and its difficulties and have come to Hajj which is a simple task? And he also recited this part of Ayah 111 of Surah Tawbah: “Why have you left Jihad for coming to Hajj?” But the question is Jihad under which flag? Abdul Malik Marwan? Meaning Imam (AS) go under the flag of Marwan for Jihad? Is this Jihad? Imam Sajjad (AS) asked: Do you know the rest of this Ayah? Ibaad replied: Yes, Imam (AS) told him: Recite it. Ibaad recited, and Imam (AS) said: Whenever, Tabe’oon, Abidoon, Hamedoon, Sa’ehoon, Raake’oon, Sajidoon, Amiroon Bil Ma’roof, Nahoon Anil Monkar, and Hafidhoon le Hudoodil-Lellah come to power, I will go under their flag and prepare for Jihad; now it is not the time for Jihad [1].

[1] Tafseer Noorul Thaqalayn, Vol. 2, Page 272, Hadith 35.