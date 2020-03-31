Professor of Isfahan Seminary: Religion not leave humans alone in adversity/ Patience show maturity

SHAFAQNA- The Professor of Isfahan Seminary believes that disasters are one of the issues mentioned in the Quran, and patience and the way people deal with events show maturity.

Hujjat al-Islam Ali Norouzi, the Professor of Isfahan Seminary believes that disasters are one of the issues mentioned in the Holy Quran. “Disasters has existed sometimes individually and sometimes socially in all historical periods,” he continued, “Religious culture has taught us that with the advent of a problem, the world will not end and humanity is being tested. Patience and the way people deal with events show maturity.”

Norouzi said to SHAFAQNA that Human knowledge does not emerge without relying on the nature that is the product of God. “As the coronavirus has spread worldwide, the scientific approach of physicians must be accepted and respected, because violating these solutions is a violation of God’s laws”.

“If doctors tell us to stay out of the community, we need to take this scientific approach seriously and avoid unscientific solutions”, he noticed, “If ever religious and scientific communities need to join together in pursuing wholeness and healing for the world, it’s now”.

Norouzi cited some religious sources that emphasizes “All power belongs to God” and said, “Diseases are cured in the light of God’s will and nothing can be done without God’s permission, but that does not mean religion denies, knowledge and human experience,” he added, “What doctors and health researchers offer as a way to prevent and treat the disease, it is from God, and humans should use them in the name of God”.

Norouzi noting that religion do not leave humans alone in adversity, expressed, “Top Islamic figures remained with people in all conditions and gave them hope, so that the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and Imam Ali (A.S) did not forget the people in times of war and disease, and they were trying to keep them in the hope”.

According to him, the elders of Islam knew that if society lost hope in difficult conditions, it would be destroyed, therefore they help people as much as they could.

Norouzi emphasized, “Nowadays that some people insist on praying, it is because of hope and it implies that God is the cause of everything and cannot find a disease that is not under the control of God”.

He referred to the sentence “And escape from Your governance is impossible” (وَلا یُمکِنُ الفرارُ مِن حُکومَتِک) as part of Komeil prayer and said, “This prayer is not just for human beings; it also includes disasters”.