Canadian Muslim COVID-19 Task Force (CMCTF) formed to deal with pandemic

SHAFAQNA– Canadian Muslim medical experts, religious leaders, and community advocates have come together to form the Canadian Muslim COVID-19 Task Force (CMCTF) to ensure that Canadian Muslim communities have the information and resources they need to deal with the current pandemic.

This national collaboration includes over 20 organizations and various experts.

“While each member of the task force will lead and be responsible for their own COVID-19 initiatives, the specific mandate of this task force is to create a platform for collaboration between medical, religious and community organizations across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves,” said Dr. M. Hashim Khan, a respirologist in Toronto, board member of the Muslim Medical Association of Canada and co-chair of the task force.

“Members will update each other about their activities, share ideas, knowledge, experiences, and resources, help identify gaps and community needs and promote a unified approach towards addressing the numerous challenges that lie ahead,” added Khan, About Islam reported.

“It is critical that Canadian Muslims do everything they can to help support the effort to contain this virus and help to preserve the health and well-being of our communities,” said Imam Refaat Mohamed, President of the Canadian Council of Imams and a founding member of the task force.

Meanwhile, a large number of community organizations are already working together across the country to provide food and supplies relief packs for vulnerable and at-risk groups during this state of emergency.

The Canadian Muslim Response Network is distributing kits to people in Brampton and Mississauga over the coming weeks to help residents who may be more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus and to the effects of self-isolation.

The network is a coalition of Canada’s leading Muslim civil society organizations, including Islamic Relief Canada, Human Concern International and the National Council of Canadian Muslims, among others.

The campaign started Monday, March 16 in the Greater Toronto Area. Over the next few weeks, the kits will be distributed by volunteers to hundreds of homes across Canada, including Brampton and Mississauga.

The kits will contain food essentials such as rice, oil, flour, beans, pasta and canned soup. There will also be cleaning products, including soap, disinfectant wipes, floor cleaner and laundry detergent, as well as personal hygiene products like a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper and feminine hygiene products, Brampton Guardian reported.