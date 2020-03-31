Date :Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 | Time : 19:45 |ID: 139609 | Print

Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi launches anti-Daesh operation in Nineveh, Saladin

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), better known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi, announced the start of the operation ‘Spring of Great Victories’ in two governorates of Saladin and Nineveh to hunt down the remnants of Daesh terrorists.

In a statement published on its official website, PMU said that the operation is being conducted with the cooperation of the Iraqi Army.

It noted that brigade 44 and 51 of the PMU’ Nineveh operations, and military engineering and explosive control units, with the support of the army’s aviation and armors, have kicked the operation.

SWAT forces, tactical regiments, and two regiments of the Iraqi Army also participate in the operation, according to the statement.

The operation was carried out on the basis of intelligence indicating entry of some armed groups into Iraq from the Syrian border, taking advantage of the country’s dealing with the coronavirus, said the statement.

 

