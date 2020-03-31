Al-Azhar’s Quranic advice for dealing with Coronavirus pandemic

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Fatwa Center of Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center has given some Quranic advice for coping with Coronavirus pandemic .

In a message posted on its social media page, the center said the Quranic advice for such crises is summarized into two issues: strengthening the faith in God and thanking Him for the Divine blessings.

Referring to verse 147 of Surah al-Nisa, “Why should God punish you if you give thanks and believe in Him? God is All-rewarding and All-forgiving,” it underlined the need for strong faith and thankfulness.

The Holy Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) have provided humanity with all they need for dealing with mishaps, it said, according to elbalad.news website.

The center added that the spread of the coronavirus is the result of sins that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has warned against.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 720,000 as of Monday with recoveries reported at more than 150,000.

In Egypt, more than 600 cases have been reported and 40 people have died from the disease.