Coronavirus: Convalescent Home for Patients to Open in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- IQNA:The Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq, plans to build a convalescent home for the recovery of Coronavirus Patients.

According to alsumaria.tv, in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Astan announced that it will build the convalescent home at Al-Hindiya General Hospital in the holy city.

Meanwhile, sterilizing the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala continue on a daily basis.

The country’s Ministry of Health announced on March 29 that 41 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Iraq, raising the total number to 547.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has infected over 785,000 people around the world. The global death toll from the pandemic is now more than 37,800.