Daesh terrorists riot,escape from SDF-controlled jail in Syria

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Daesh terrorists have staged a rebellion at prison run by the US-backed so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, with some of theterrorists managing to escape.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that the extremists fled the Ghweiran prison, which houses about 3,000 Daesh terrorists.

The sources added that aircraft operated by the US-led military coalition purportedly formed to fight the Daesh terror group flew over the prison and dropped flare bombs following the prisoners’ escape.

The number of those who escaped remains unclear.

SANA added that Daesh militants fled from the prison toward the southern outskirts of Hasakah.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) later announced that security forces sent reinforcements to crush the mutiny in Hasakah prison, and managed to bring the situation under control.

The report added that the forces arrested four Daesh terrorists, before they could escape from the prison.

Turkey sends new military convoy to Syria’s Idlib: Monitor

Separately, SOHR said Turkey has dispatched new reinforcements to Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, as Ankara beefs up its military presence in the embattled region following a ceasefire reached earlier this month with Moscow to halt an escalation of violence there.

The Britain-based war monitor, citing activists requesting anonymity, reported that a Turkish convoy, consisting of 15 military vehicles, crossed into the Syrian territory through Kafr Lusin border crossing on Monday afternoon, and headed towards Turkish positions.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on March 13 that the Russian and Turkish militaries had agreed on the details of a new ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone following four days of talks in Ankara.

Akar said the first joint patrol by Turkey and Russia on the M4 highway in Idlib would take place on March 15, and that Turkey and Russia will set up joint coordination centers in the area.