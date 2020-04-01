Date :Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 | Time : 10:57 |ID: 139625 | Print

Iran: An IRR 1,000-Trillion stimulus package to protect people affected by Coronavirus + Video

SHAFAQNA- “Iran Approves IRR 1,000-Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package”, Iranian government spokesman told reporters.

“The Iranian administration has ratified a 1,000-trillion-rial economic relief package to protect the businesses and people affected by the coronavirus epidemic”, Ali Rabiei says.

He has also elaborated on the reasons for a rise in the number of Coronavirus cases confirmed by the Health Ministry every day.

