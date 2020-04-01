https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/4397120-1.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-01 10:57:092020-04-01 11:22:20Iran: An IRR 1,000-Trillion stimulus package to protect people affected by Coronavirus + Video
Iran: An IRR 1,000-Trillion stimulus package to protect people affected by Coronavirus + Video
SHAFAQNA- “Iran Approves IRR 1,000-Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package”, Iranian government spokesman told reporters.
“The Iranian administration has ratified a 1,000-trillion-rial economic relief package to protect the businesses and people affected by the coronavirus epidemic”, Ali Rabiei says.
He has also elaborated on the reasons for a rise in the number of Coronavirus cases confirmed by the Health Ministry every day.
