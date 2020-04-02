Video: Tehran demonstrates video map of unity for fighting Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- The video map of unity for fighting Coronavirus was demonstrated on Tehran’s Azadi Towers, on March 31st, 2020.

This performance is a symbolic event to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives, to sympathize with the survivors and to join together with the nations, countries and cities that are now battling with the Corona virus worldwide.

It is a way of safeguarding the international effort for humanity and an attempt in gratitude to all the physicians, nurses, and medical staff who work tirelessly, from whatever line of thinking, to alleviate the suffering and suffering and agonies of humanity.

Undoubtedly, fighting this invisible enemy requires firm determination of the international community and cooperation and support of all the countries.

The world is beautiful and if you want to go far go together; and we can overcome this crisis if we are united.