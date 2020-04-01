How can sins be changed into good deeds?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Baqir (AS) who said: If anyone has four characteristics (and repents), even if sins have covered him/her from head to toe, God will change those sins into good deeds; these characteristics are:

Truthfulness and honesty Modesty and decency Good temper Giving thanks (to God and people) [1].

[1] Kafi, Vol. 2, Page 107.