How can sins be changed into good deeds?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Baqir (AS) who said: If anyone has four characteristics (and repents), even if sins have covered him/her from head to toe, God will change those sins into good deeds; these characteristics are:
- Truthfulness and honesty
- Modesty and decency
- Good temper
- Giving thanks (to God and people) [1].
[1] Kafi, Vol. 2, Page 107.
