The reality of sin according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – Each sin has a reality that the human being is unable to observe it in this world; except the one, who has Divine Foresight, can see these realities. For example the one who consumes from Haram earnings, in reality is consuming fire. In Ayah 147 of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah (SWT) said: “The truth is from your God, so never be of those in doubt.” According to the Quran, spies and those who listen to fake news, they consume what is unlawful, as is mentioned in the first part of Ayah 42 of Surah Al-Ma’idah: “They listen eagerly to lies and consume what is unlawful.”

In this Ayah, as well as Ayahs 62 and 63 of Surah Al-Ma’idah, the word “Soht” is used for unlawful, which in brief means, Haram income from shameful acts. In Ayah 61 of Surah Taha, Allah (SWT) said: “Moses said to them: Beware, do not invent lies against God or God will destroy you with Divine Punishment (God will skin you; like the skin of a tree). Whoever invents lies will fail.” Therefore, the realities of some sins are like that the sinners are consuming from their own peeled skins. That is why in Ayah 42 of Surah Al-Ma’idah, God introduced them as those who consume “Soht”, and prohibited them from doing so. These people harm themselves and consume from their own Haram earnings.