Yemeni official criticized UN envoy reaction to missile reprisal inside Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: UN envoy Martin Griffiths has been criticized by Yemen’s ambassador to Tehran due to his reaction to the Arab nation’s missile reprisal inside Saudi Arabia.

“As before, the UN envoy is in the habit of adopting double standards by condemning the victim and exonerating the executioner and inverting reality,” Ibrahim Mohammad al-Dailami tweeted.

Griffiths on Sunday released a statement, saying he was “gravely dismayed and disappointed” after the Yemeni army staged drone and missile attacks over Riyadh and another Saudi city in retaliation.

Saudi state media reported that at least one ballistic missile and a rocket had been intercepted over Riyadh and the southwestern city of Jazan. However, a spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense said two people were wounded in the strikes. The contradictory accounts were not explained by Saudi authorities.

The latest missile retaliation was the first against the kingdom since September when the Yemeni army hit Saudi oil installations with ballistic missiles.

Griffiths called the retaliatory strikes unlawful, but Dailami turned the tables on the UN envoy, saying he was “ignoring all axioms of international law”.

The ambassador pointed to a proposal last Monday by UN chief Antonio Guterres who called for “an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world” and welcomed by the Houthis.