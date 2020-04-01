American analyst: Immigrant prisoners not considered full human beings in US+ Video
SHAFAQNA- Press TV: An American political commentatorsaid that the United States, which has the largest prison population in the world, has historically treated people in incarceration, especially immigrant prisoners, as less than human.
Across the United States, jails and prisons are reporting an accelerating spread of the new coronavirus, and they are taking a varied approach to protecting the inmates in their charge.
Thousands of inmates are being released from detention, in some cases with little or no medical screening to determine if they may be infected by the coronavirus and at risk of spreading it into the community, Reuters found.
“The [US] government is completely unconcerned about whether these people live or die; the people in prison and the people in the immigration detention [facilities], said Charles Dunaway, a political analyst from the US state of Oregon.
“They really don’t care and you know, it’s just that much more expense that won’t have to be made,” Dunaway told Press TV in a phone interview on Monday.
