4 British Muslim doctors lost their lives to COVID-19

The deceased doctors who made the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ were identified as Sudanese surgeon Dr Adil El Tayar of Hereford, Sudanese-born Dr Amged El Hawrani of Burton, Dr Habib Zaidi of Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, a GP of Pakistani origin and Dr Alfa Sa’adu, of Nigerian origin.

64-year-old Dr Adil El Tayar became the first working NHS surgeon in the UK to die from coronavirus.

A leading organ transplant consultant, Dr Tayar breathe his last on 25 March at West Middlesex University Hospital in Isleworth, west London.

Dr Tayar came to the United Kingdom in the early 1990s from Sudan and had worked around the world. His skills had saved many lives in countries including in Saudi Arabia, Sudan before returning to London to help the NHS on the frontlines of the outbreak.

Dr Tayar’s former colleague Abbas Ghaznafar who was a renal transplant surgeon at St George’s University in Tooting described him as a “noble human being” who was a “hard-working, dedicated surgeon”.

Tayar is survived by his wife and four children. His son Osman and daughter Abeer El Taya also work as doctors in the NHS.

Dr Habib Zaidi, 76, a family General Practitioner, had left a “gaping” hole after his death due to coronavirus.

24 hours after being taken ill on Tuesday, Dr Zaidi of Essex died in intensive care at Southend Hospital in Essex on 27 March after being infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Worked as GP in Leigh-on-Sea for more than 45 years, Dr. Zaidi is a selfless man who dedicated his life to helping others.

A “well respected and loved GP”, Dr Zaidi left behind his wife Dr Talat Zaidi and four children all work in the medical profession.

NHS consultant Amged El-Hawrani passed away at Leicester’s Glenfield Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Known to his colleagues s Amged, the 55-year-old doctor was work during the coronavirus crisis and seemingly contracted the virus while treating patients.

Amged had been on life support for nearly two weeks before breathing his last on the evening of Saturday, March 28.

A consultant Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton, Amged was extremely hard working and was known for his dedication and commitment to his patients.

To the family, Amgeds was loving and much-loved husband, son, father, brother, and friend.

68 years-old retired physician Alfa Sa’adu is the fourth UK doctor in Britain to die after contracting the coronavirus infection.

Sa’adu, who lives in the United Kingdom had return back at work to help during the outbreak but after fighting coronavirus for a fortnight died on Tuesday morning, March 31.

Until his demise, Sa’adu worked at Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust and treated victims of the disease..

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki announced Saadu’s death on Facebook.

Patients, colleagues and the people known to the trio have been paying tribute on social media.

British author J. K. Rowling pays tribute the three heroes. She wrote,” May we NEVER forget what immigrants, and their children and grandchildren, have given this country, especially our health service.”

Labour party MP Zara Sultana said on Twitter: “My heart goes out to the loved ones of Dr Amged El Hawrani, Dr Adil El Tayar and Dr Habib Zaidi.

“And to all our frontline NHS staff: thank you for your courage and self-sacrifice.”