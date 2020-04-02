Date :Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 | Time : 10:06 |ID: 139761 | Print

Is there any limit to hypocrisy?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – Amr ibn Aas who was the main advisor to Moawiyeh and committed countless crimes in the beginning of Islam and martyred Malik Ashtar (RA); at the time of conquering Egypt had set up camp in a place which today is called Fustat. At the time of dismantling the camp in order to be moved to another place, the commander of the army was told: A pigeon’s nest is on top of your tent and has laid eggs; if we dismantle the tent, the eggs will be broken. Amr ibn Aas said: Leave the tent to stay where it is, one of the personnel stay here until the baby pigeons are able to fly; then dismantle the tent [1]!

[1] Qiam-e-Imam Hussain (AS), Seyyed Ja’afar Shahidi, Page 175.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *