Is there any limit to hypocrisy?

SHAFAQNA – Amr ibn Aas who was the main advisor to Moawiyeh and committed countless crimes in the beginning of Islam and martyred Malik Ashtar (RA); at the time of conquering Egypt had set up camp in a place which today is called Fustat. At the time of dismantling the camp in order to be moved to another place, the commander of the army was told: A pigeon’s nest is on top of your tent and has laid eggs; if we dismantle the tent, the eggs will be broken. Amr ibn Aas said: Leave the tent to stay where it is, one of the personnel stay here until the baby pigeons are able to fly; then dismantle the tent [1]!

[1] Qiam-e-Imam Hussain (AS), Seyyed Ja’afar Shahidi, Page 175.