How to maintain peace of mind in difficult situation?

SHAFAQNA – To maintain peace of mind, one must consider that all events and incidents happen according to Divine Will. If the human being considers Allah (SWT) to be all-wise, all-knowing, merciful, all-seeing, all-hearing, etc.; will realize that this Supreme Being regulates everything according to Divine Order, and is in full control of every aspects of any task. Having such a look at every event brings peace of mind for the human being. That is why it is said to recite at least once every night Ayahs 22 and 23 of Surah Al-Hadeed: “No misfortune can happen, either in the earth or in yourselves that was not set down in writing, before God brought it into being; that is easy for God. So you need not grieve for what you miss or gloat over what you gain.” If the human being has such a view towards events, then does not pay much attention to this world. It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: O’ the child of Adam (AS), when your body is healthy and you do not worry, and you have enough food for one day, do not worry and do not think much about this world [1].

[1] Nahjul Fasaha, Page 159, Hadith 23.