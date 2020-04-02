Zarif: Iran starts no war, teaches lessons to those who do

“Don’t be mislead by usual warmongers, AGAIN, @realDonaldTrump: Iran has FRIENDS: No one can have MILLIONS of “proxies” Unlike the US—which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates—Iran only acts in self-defense,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

“Openly Iran starts no wars, but teaches lessons to those who do,” he added.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed: “Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!”

This is while, Spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday that the military moves of the US in Iraq are against the announced request of the Iraqi government, parliament, and people and can move the region toward instability and disastrous conditions.

Urging the US not to make any tension-creating moves, Mousavi wanted the US to respect the will of the Iraqi Government and people and leave the country.