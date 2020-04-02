Date :Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 | Time : 20:46 |ID: 139815 | Print

Syria: air defenses down Israeli missiles over Homs

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: The Syrian army says the country’s air defenses in the central province of Homs have intercepted a number of missiles launched from Israeli warplanes.

An unnamed military source said on Tuesday that the missiles had violated the Lebanese airspace before being confronted by the army air defenses, SANA reported.

“At 20:25 of Tuesday, the Israeli warplanes launched a number of missiles, from over Lebanon, into the direction of eastern Homs… immediately, the army air defenses intercepted the hostile missiles and shot down a number of them,” the military source said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the Syrian media.

The missiles were fired by the Israeli air force from Lebanese airspace, according to some reports.

Since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks in Syria targeting government troops.

In mid-March, former member of the Syrian parliament Maria Saadeh says the Syrian crisis is the result of its defense of the Resistance movement. In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Maria Saadeh said that the war against Syria is a full-fledged one in many aspects.

