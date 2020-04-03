Al Saud abuses Corona crisis for a new wave of anti-activist arrests

SHAFAQNA– Saudi rulers have recently exploited the situation in which the country is concerned with the Corona crisis, to launch a new wave of arbitrary arrests against activists in the country.

The Twitter account of Prisoners of Conscience in Saudi Arabia revealed that Saudi officials have launched a new wave of arrests against a number of activists in recent days.

Prisoners of Conscience Twitter account has confirmed the detention of Rakan al-Asiri, media figure, BoJassim and Hasan al-Qarni, two Twitter activists during the past 24 hours.

The wave of arrests also included “Mohammad al-Judayee”, a media activist, “Majid al-Ghamdi”, a PhD student, and “Mansoor al-Rokibah”, a well-known media activist, along with a number of other Saudi activists, the account stated.

The account which is following the news about the detainees of freedom of speech in Saudi Arabia, announced that Riyadh is exploiting the situation in which the public’s opinion is concerned with the Coronavirus to launch new anti-activist arrests.

Meanwhile, the official Saudi media have not published any news about these detainees and the reasons for their detention.

The account of detainees of freedom in Saudi Arabia condemned the Saudi authorities’ abuse of the Corona crisis to launch a new campaign of arrests against activists and called for an end to these measures and the immediate release of all detainees.

The account also noted that by the beginning of April 2020, almost a year had passed since the arbitrary detention of a number of Saudi journalists and activists, including Abdullah Shahri, Reza al-Battouri, Ali al-Safarah, and Fahd Aba al-Khail.

Saudi Arabia has witnessed a wave of arrests against activists and even many princes and high officials in the country since November 2017 after the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the arrests of Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the son of the founder of the Saudi government, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the country’s former Crown Prince, which have been done last month on the orders of Mohammed bin Salman are among the arbitrary arrests.

Now, Saudi officials are still continuing the campaigns for arbitrary arrests, and the new wave of arrests includes political and religious elites and business and commercial figures and have gone so far as to arrest the Crown Prince’s cousins ​​and their children and families.

