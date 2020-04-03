Secretary-General of IFRR: Religious leaders can create peace and bring tranquility to world

SHAFAQNA- Secretary-General of the International Foundation for Reverence of Religions (IFRR), emphasized that “Creating solidarity and friendship in societies and honoring the followers of all religions brings peace and tranquility to the world.”



“Dividing communities into groups of believers and infidels is not right and this division keeps the spark of war alive among religions forever,” he added.

Referring to the Pope’s support for the UN Secretary-General’s idea of a global ceasefire, Dr. Mohammad Mahdi Momeniha told Shafqana, “Although religious leaders do not have executive power in the politics of countries, but they can be effective in creating peace and friendship during this period of instability and strive for the unity of societies”.

He emphasized that religious leaders can make the common foundation for resolving the world’s current conflicts.

Secretary-General of the International Foundation for Reverence of Religions pointed to the influence of religious leaders on various segments of society in countries around the world and added, “Promoting democracy and human rights reduce the possibility of extremism and violence”.

“The responsibility of religious leaders towards the people, the influence of religion among the youth, the emerging trend and the prospect of interaction between religion and politics are among the important issues for the realization of world peace that must be carefully considered,” Momeniha added.

He stressed that to achieve world peace, we must emphasize on religious commonalities, until that achieve solidarity.

Secretary-General of IFRR emphasized the importance of relying on commonalities between religions and said, “We must radically resolve the existing differences and let’s make peace by creating solidarity”.

