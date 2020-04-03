How is the Coronavirus outbreak affect fasting in the Month of Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered questions about the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak on fasting in the holy Month of Ramadhan.

Question: What to do:

If according to the views of a large group of specialist doctors or Health Ministry, fasting intensifies the illness from Cronovirus or causes harm? Or if the experts say that fasting intensifies the disease or causes the spread of the disease, but the individual does not believe this; can he/she ignore expert’s view? Or if, the person does not fast because of fear of the illness; what is the ruling on missed fasting days?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: At the moment a definite decision cannot be made until the situation becomes clearer in the future; perhaps it is possible some want to use this excuse for not fasting.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA