Time for ‘Give Peace A Chance’: UN, Pope call for a global ceasefire but combat still ensues

SHAFAQNA | By Leila Yazdani : International figures and organizations such as Pope Francis, the UN and the Arab League have called for warring parties across the globe to put down their guns so that locals can deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but their calls are’nt being heard and combat in the world’s biggest conflict areas is not slowing down despite the common enemy – and Trump still continues to threaten war with Iran.

Around seventy states around the globe are currently engaged in some type of conflict, most of them in Africa and Asia. Many of these are forgotten wars. The five-year long civil war in Yemen has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. In Syria, a potential outbreak of Covid-19 poses a deadly threat to 6.5 million internally displaced people, suffering the effects of nine years of conflict. Tensions remain, however, in many other areas of the world, including Afghanistan, Mali, Libya, Somalia, Iraq, and the Gaza Strip.

Experts and diplomats expect the virus to wreak havoc in countries in conflict, which often are very poor and with fragile health care systems.

While most organizations, governments, and businesses have turned their attention to reducing the mortality rate and getting supplies to medical personnel, the United Nations has put forth a call for peace. A global ceasefire would allow for much needed humanitarian aid to reach those populations most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for a global ceasefire as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic. “It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives,” Guterres told, Global Citizen mentioned.

Guterres stressed in his appeal that “the virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly.” and that [To] end the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world. “It starts by stopping the fighting everywhere. Now. The coronavirus”, he said, “illustrates the folly of war”.

Antagonism and differences “must be overcome through dialogue and a constructive search for peace.” Pope Francis said after his March 29 Angelus as he joined his call with that of United Nations’ secretary general, Antonio Guterres, who called for an “immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world,” amid the Covid-19 coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic, Vatican News reported.

“May our joint fight against the pandemic bring everyone to recognise the great need to reinforce brotherly and sisterly bonds as members of one human family”, the pope said.

“In particular, may it inspire a renewed commitment to overcome rivalries among leaders of nations and those parties involved. Conflicts are not resolved through war,” he said.

Secretary-General of the International Foundation for Reverence of Religions (IFRR), emphasized that “Creating solidarity and friendship in societies and honoring the followers of all religions brings peace and tranquility to the world.”

“Dividing communities into groups of believers and infidels is not right and this division keeps the spark of war alive among religions forever,” he added.

Referring to the Pope’s support for the UN Secretary-General’s idea of a global ceasefire, Dr. Mohammad Mahdi Momeniha told Shafqana, “Although religious leaders do not have executive power in the politics of countries, but they can be effective in creating peace and friendship during this period of instability and strive for the unity of societies”.

He emphasized that religious leaders can make the common foundation for resolving the world’s current conflicts.

He stressed that to achieve world peace, we must emphasize on religious commonalities, until that achieve solidarity.

“The responsibility of religious leaders towards the people, the influence of religion among the youth, the emerging trend and the prospect of interaction between religion and politics are among the important issues for the realization of world peace that must be carefully considered,” Momeniha added.

Secretary-General of IFRR emphasized the importance of relying on commonalities between religions and said, “We must radically resolve the existing differences and let’s make peace by creating solidarity”.

“Creating solidarity and friendship in societies and honoring the followers of all religions brings peace and tranquility to the world,” Momeniha added.

“This pandemic, which affects everyone without discrimination,” Ahmed Abul Gheit, Arab League’s secretary-general, wrote in an op-ed, “may represent an opportunity for countries that suffer from conflicts to declare a truce that allows to remedy the situation and put an end to humanitarian crises and economic suffering.”

Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary-general of the Arab League, reiterated this call. “Give peace a chance,” he told The World. “Halt all military activities, hostile activities and start giving people a break.”

The Arab League, an organization made up of 22 Arab nations across the Middle East and North Africa, has also called for an immediate ceasefire, pri told.

Since the launch of the call several armed groups across the globe have responded positively, with factions in Cameroon, the Philippines and Syria all taking steps to reduce violence in the initial days. A statement made by the 53 nations – which include global powers such as France and Germany – reiterated that the signatories “welcome and fully support the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

What is also noticeable is those nations that have not supported the call for a global ceasefire. Of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – Britain, China, Russia, France and the United States – only France has lent its name to the call, according to Observatoryihr.

However – despite initial responses to the call being positive – there is evidence that some of the world’s warring factions are reverting back to conflict in recent days.

As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on world economies, claims tens of thousands of lives, and cripples healthcare systems worldwide, Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to threaten to attack Iran.

Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2020

“Unsatisfied with a global pandemic and an economic collapse, Trump wants to add a major war into the mix,” Stephen Miles, executive director of Win Without War, said on Twitter in response to Trump’s tweet, Common Dreams told.

Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, also weighed in on Trump’s latest threat with a tweet pointed that,

You said leaving the #IranDeal would halt Iran’s nuclear program. It didn’t. You said sanctions would force Iran to capitulate. It didn’t. You said killing Soleimani would deter Iran. It didn’t. You say you don’t want war but everything you’ve done has made war more likely.

If there is to truly be a global ceasefire in these conflicts, it would surely require the support of more of the largest global powers.