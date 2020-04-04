https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/covid19-1500x1500-1.jpg 877 1465 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-04 10:44:032020-04-04 10:45:34Today: Live discussion on "COVIDー19: Death, Islamic Burial & Funeral Rites"
Today: Live discussion on “COVIDー19: Death, Islamic Burial & Funeral Rites”
SHAFAQNA- A live discussion with Sheikh Azhar Nasser discussing “COVIDー19: Death, Islamic Burial & Funeral Rites” holds today April 4th, 2020, by Qa’im Initiative.
With the total number of deaths increasingly globally as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this is an important topic that must be addressed to benefit all communities.
The program starts at 2:45 am London time (Detroit: 9:30pm| Vancouver: 6:30pm |Sydney: 12:30pm).
The live discussion will be broadcasted on Facebook (facebook.com/qaiminitiative).
