Today: Live discussion on “COVIDー19: Death, Islamic Burial & Funeral Rites”

SHAFAQNA- A live discussion with Sheikh Azhar Nasser discussing “COVIDー19: Death, Islamic Burial & Funeral Rites” holds today April 4th, 2020, by Qa’im Initiative.

With the total number of deaths increasingly globally as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this is an important topic that must be addressed to benefit all communities.

The program starts at 2:45 am London time (Detroit: 9:30pm| Vancouver: 6:30pm |Sydney: 12:30pm).

The live discussion will be broadcasted on Facebook (facebook.com/qaiminitiative).