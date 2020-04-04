What is the strongest sign of the belief?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that one day the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) asked his companions: Among the signs of the belief, which one is the strongest? Each of the companions said something; such as Salaat, Zakat, fasting, Hajj, Jihad, etc. The Prophet (PBUH) said: All of these which you mentioned are great and virtuous, but none of them is the reply to my question; rather the strongest sign of the belief is “to like for the sake of God and to dislike for the sake of God [1].” In another Hadith (narration), the Prophet (PBUH) said: Every time Jibril/Gabriel (AS) came to me, advised me, and the last of them was: Avoid dislike of the people, because enmity reveals the hidden fault, and destroys the human being’s dignity [2].

