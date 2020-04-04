Ways in which a believer can expect to be granted Divine Assistance according to the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – The ways which a believer is granted Divine Assistance are outlined in the holy Quran, and some of them are outlined below.

1. Belief; in Ayah 257 of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah (SWT) said: “God is the Guardian and friend of those who believe. Allah (SWT) brings them out of the depth of darkness and into the light.”

2. The holy Quran is a light that by reciting and reflecting on it, the human being is saved from confusion and deadlock.

3. Knowledge, reflection, and consulting the qualified people, each has a significant share in guiding the human being.

4. The holy Quran considers piety a way of attaining light, as is mentioned at the end of Ayah 2 of Surah At-Talaq: “Allah (SWT) will find a way out for those who are mindful of God.”

5. Jihad is another way for Divine Relief as is mentioned in Ayah 69 of Surah Al-Ankabut: “But God surely shall guide to Divine Ways those who strive hard for God’s cause; Allah (SWT) is with those who do good.” And in Ayah 7 of Surah Mohammad: “You who believe if you help God, Allah (SWT) will help you and make you stand firm.”

6. If we open a way for others, God will open ways for us, as is mentioned in Ayah 11 of Surah Al-Mojadilah: “God will make the way clear for you.”

7. Repenting from sins is the secret to receive Divine Blessings, as is mentioned in Ayah 52 of Surah Hud: “Ask forgiveness from your God, and return to Allah (SWT).”

8. Believe in God and good deeds, is the key to popularity and Divine Mercy, as is mentioned in Ayah 96 of Surah Maryam: “But the Merciful God will give love to those who believe and do righteous deeds.”

9. Bravery in the way of carrying out duties, can open new ways for the human being.

10. Having believing parents and predecessors can bring success for the children as is mentioned in Ayah 82 of Surah Al-Kahf