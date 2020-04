SHAFAQNA- AIM holds online event Spiritual Reflections every Tuesday. It includes recitation of Dua Tawassul by Sayyid Ahmad Alwadaei and a commentary on 7th Dua of Sahifa Sajjadiya by Sayyad Haidar Hassanain.

The program began as scheduled on March 31. It starts at 20:30 London time ( New York 15:30 | Berlin 21:30 | Quds 22:30 | Qom 00:00 ).